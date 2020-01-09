TODAY |

Whakaari/White Island survivor whose husband, daughter died in eruption unable to attend daughter's funeral

Source:  1 NEWS

A Whakaari/White Island survivor whose husband and daughter were killed in the December eruption will be unable to attend her daughter’s funeral while she recovers from her severe injuries in hospital.

Lisa Dallow with her daughter Zoe. Source: Supplied

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow, 48, suffered burns to nearly 60 per cent of her body in the December 9 eruption which killed her husband Gavin Dallow, 53, and daughter Zoe Hosking, 15.

Zoe’s body was found four days after the eruption.

Mr Dallow’s funeral took place one month after the eruption, while Zoe’s funeral was delayed several weeks to involve Lisa in the planning, Mr Dallow’s twin sister, Meredith Dallow, told NZME.

Gavin Dallow.

"Obviously Lisa had no input into Gavin's funeral," Meredith said.

"So [the family] want her to be able to have a bit of a say, even though she won't be able to attend, in what she wants for Zoe.

"It means she hasn't been able to attend her husband's funeral, or Zoe's funeral. All she can do is watch the video."

Seventeen people were killed in the eruption while two others are still missing. Source: 1 NEWS

Lisa Dallow is expected to remain in the burns unit at Alfred Hospital, in Melbourne, for at least another month, followed by six months of rehab.

Twenty-one people have died and 26 others were injured in the eruption, largely international tourists.

