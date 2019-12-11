TODAY |

Whakaari/White Island eruption death toll rises to 21

The death toll from the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption in December has risen to 21.

Today police confirmed a person died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last night as a result of their injuries sustained in the eruption.

Last night's death brings the official number of dead to 21, 19 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.

The volcano, off the coast of Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty, erupted on the afternoon of December 9, 2019.

Tourists including Australians from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano on a guided day trip when it erupted.

