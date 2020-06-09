Whakaari/White Island alert level dropped to 1 for first time since deadly eruption

The alert level for Whakaari/White Island has been dropped to its lowest level for the first time since the volcano erupted in December, killing 21 people.

It's been a little over six months since that fatal day and the bodies of two victims, Whakatāne guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and Australian tourist Winona Langford, have never been recovered.

Immediately after the eruption, which took place at alert level 2, the alert was raised to level 3.

It was lowered back to 2 several weeks later, where it's remained since.

Today, GNS Science confirmed the alert level has been dropped to level 1 again.

"Observations and monitoring data over the last few months indicate that Whakaari/White Island has been progressing on a gradual trend back to lower levels of unrest that are typical of the long-term behaviour of this volcano," it said in a statement today.

"The decision to lower the volcanic alert level to level 1 is not as a result of recent changes in a single data set.

"Instead, it is based on the GNS Science volcano monitoring team’s collective interpretation of all the monitoring data and of their trend over the past few months."

It doesn't mean another eruption isn't possible, GNS Science warns.

"The volcanic alert level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity.

"Also, the volcanic alert level does not indicate the level of risk, it communicates that the volcano is no longer exhibiting moderate-heightened signs of unrest."

Volcanic alert level 1 means minor unrest, with steam discharge, volcanic gas, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity all possible.

An eruption can still occur with "little or no warning" at this level, GNS Science says.