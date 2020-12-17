Whānau struggle with death of Kiwi nurse who contracted Covid-19 in UK

The death of a New Zealand nurse — after he contracted Covid-19 working in a UK hospital — has left his family struggling with the way he died and wondering how long it could take to bring him home.

The family last saw Barclay Mason in February, a time they will always treasure.

“I wish it was longer, but I guess it would never be long enough now that he's gone,” his daughter, Casey O’Brien-Smith, told 1 NEWS.

Mason returned to the UK in March to continue his work at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow just north of London.

A month ago, they got a call they'd dreaded: He'd tested positive for the potentially deadly virus after caring for patients on the Covid ward.

“I would have been there in a heartbeat if I could have been. I looked at flights when I heard he had Covid,” Casey's mum, Megan O'Brien, says.

Instead, they rang him nearly every day.

“I was able to speak to him a few days before he passed by the grace of God," his daughter Casey says.

But they never thought the 56-year-old would lose the fight.

His death on the other side of the world is further complicated by closed borders.