TODAY |

Whānau of Smear your Mea campaigner Talei Morrison speak about grief and her legacy - 'it broke me'

Marae
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
Email
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Health
Māori Issues

The whānau of Smear Your Mea campaigner Talei Morrison have spoken of their grief and pride, following the health campaigner's death. 

Before her death from cervical cancer last year, Talei's message grew to be arguably one of the most successful Māori health campaigns ever. 

Last week her message to get more women to take smear tests was taken to the heat of the battle, the biggest platform in Māoridom, the biannual Te Matatini competition.

Marae reporter Ripeka Timutimu spent time with the Morrison whānau as they shared their own journey of grief.

Read more: Even in death, kapa haka star's ‘Smear Your Mea’ campaign making a difference

A band of cyclists have set off on an emotional ride to promote the popular kapa haka performer’s health campaign. Source: 1 NEWS

Read more: 'I thought we would grow old together' - Smear Your Mea campaign founder Talei Morrison farewelled by hundreds at Rotorua marae

More than 500 people attended her funeral at Rotorua's Te Papa-i-Ouru marae today. Source: Te Karere

The Smear Your Mea campaigner’s family spoke to Marae about the loss of a much-loved daughter and sister. Source: Marae
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Health
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man robs Tauranga service station at knife point
01:48
Waata Keating called the Two Fat Indians’ planned eating contest “disgusting” and “not acceptable”.

Christchurch restaurant's planned 'suicide curry' eating challenge outrages mental health advocate, sparks protest

Man charged with manslaughter over another man's death in Auckland car crash
23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

BSA rules TVNZ's Sunday programme was justified in using hidden camera in story about gay conversion therapy