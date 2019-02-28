Whānau of Smear your Mea campaigner Talei Morrison speak about grief and her legacy - 'it broke me'

The whānau of Smear Your Mea campaigner Talei Morrison have spoken of their grief and pride, following the health campaigner's death.
Before her death from cervical cancer last year, Talei's message grew to be arguably one of the most successful Māori health campaigns ever.
Last week her message to get more women to take smear tests was taken to the heat of the battle, the biggest platform in Māoridom, the biannual Te Matatini competition.
Marae reporter Ripeka Timutimu spent time with the Morrison whānau as they shared their own journey of grief.
