'We've really become numb to these big numbers' - $1 million dollar suburbs across NZ on the rise

Source:

Seven Sharp

Booming New Zealand house prices have led to a big increase in the number of million dollar neighbourhoods around the country.

New Zealand’s increase in house prices is transforming some of our suburbs.
Source: Seven Sharp

While this might not come as a huge shock, it's the scale of the new million dollar neighbourhoods that might surprise many.

For example, five-years-ago Wellington had just one suburb that tipped the $1 million mark, while now in 2017 there are eight of them.

With a nation-wide housing market that has been on fire it isn't just the capital that has seen an upsurge in pricey neighbourhoods.

In 2012 across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown just 12 out of 575 suburbs tipped the $1 million mark, now 144 of them do.

Jeremy O'Hanlon from homes.co.nz told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp: "I think we've really become numb to these big numbers, to a million dollars".

"You look at five years ago and if someone said the properties worth a million dollars you really opened your eyes you know?"

The figures showing that living in a million dollar suburbia is rapidly becoming the new norm for many Kiwi households.

