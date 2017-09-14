 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'We've had an amazing response' - young Kiwis encouraged to enrol to vote with shopping discounts incentive scheme

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A New Zealand media organisation is giving eligible voters extra incentive to vote in this year's General Election by offering shopping discounts as part of a new scheme.

VICE NZ has teamed up with local businesses to try and get more Kiwis voting.

VICE NZ have teamed up with local businesses such as popular eateries like BurgerBurger and Lord of the Fries as well as other New Zealand companies such as Karen Walker to give voters discounts if they prove they are enrolled.

The freebies are targeted at young voters (aged 18-24) after 37.2 per cent of the enrolled demographic alone didn't vote; the Electoral Commission reported there were a total of 126,065 non-voters in the age group of the 338,269 enrolled.

The numbers weren't much better in the next age group (25-29), with another 37.9 per cent (92,967) of the enrolled voters (245,376) opting not to vote.

VICE reports that a further 250,000 people between the ages of 18-29 weren't enrolled altogether.

Parker voted early to stay focused on his world title defence which falls on the same day as the NZ General Election.
Source: 1 NEWS

VICE NZ editor Frances Morton told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the scheme was about making people excited about voting.

"Obviously, the young people in New Zealand are the biggest group of voters who are not enrolled to vote," she said.

"There's absolutely no lack of interest in that group but what we've found is they're just not filling out their forms."

Ms Morton said she contacted businesses VICE had worked with in the past to set the scheme up.

"We had an amazing response - businesses were really looking for something they could get their customers involved in.

A major proportion of those under 30 aren't enrolled to vote.
Source: 1 NEWS

Voters looking to make good on the scheme simply have to show proof of the enrollment by visiting the Electoral Commission site and finding their details and taking a screenshot of their information before heading to a participating business.

While Ms Morton doesn't know how effective the scheme has been so far, she's holding a positive mindset.

"I haven't checked out the figures yet but we've had an awesome response.

"Everybody's got the opportunity, why not do it?"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.

03:03
Michael Holland returns to Panmure Park and Ride, where commuter chaos reigns supreme.

Clean-up and patrols coming at 'feral' Auckland park and ride where drivers block each other in

Auckland Transport says it'll start today by draining floodwaters at Panmure Park and Ride.

05:05
Marilyn runs her own business, but is only $36 better off a week than if she was collecting benefits.

'Left in the dust' - solo mum running her own cleaning business only just better off than on benefit

"It's just so hard to get ahead," says Marilyn de Bliquy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 