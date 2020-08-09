'We've got to think bigger' - Bolger draws similarities of upcoming election and 1987's

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger says there are similarities with the upcoming election and that in 1987.

"Noone wanted to hear anything alternative because they were so happy making money under the Douglas prescription. Until a month after the election it all crashed."

"We are now printing money to keep afloat... It's only owed to ourselves. Why should we live in poverty for the next 20 years paying something back to ourselves? We've got to think bigger and different," he told TVNZ1's Q+A.

Mr Bolger spoke to Q+A about the book 'Fridays with Jim: Conversations about Our Country with Jim Bolger', the result of chats with writer David Cohen.