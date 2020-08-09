TODAY |

'We've got to think bigger' - Bolger draws similarities of upcoming election and 1987's

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger says there are similarities with the upcoming election and that in 1987. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We've got to think bigger and different," he told TVNZ1's Q+A. Source: Q+A

"Noone wanted to hear anything alternative because they were so happy making money under the Douglas prescription. Until a month after the election it all crashed."

"We are now printing money to keep afloat... It's only owed to ourselves. Why should we live in poverty for the next 20 years paying something back to ourselves? We've got to think bigger and different," he told TVNZ1's Q+A.

Mr Bolger spoke to Q+A about the book 'Fridays with Jim: Conversations about Our Country with Jim Bolger', the result of chats with writer David Cohen. 

Watch the full interview in the video above. 

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Actress Alyssa Milano 'felt like she was dying' from Covid-19
2
One person injured following stabbing near Auckland supermarket
3
Better luck next time: Lotto jackpots to $43 million after no Powerball winner found
4
Top Kiwi scholar speaks out for her imprisoned brother
5
Q+A poll sees NZ First’s Shane Jones in third place for crucial Northland seat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Defence Force and DOC pair up to defend nesting area for critically endangered bird

Better luck next time: Lotto jackpots to $43 million after no Powerball winner found

Almost 3,000 Kiwis report feeling 4.7 magnitude earthquake in central NZ
03:02

Auckland DHB questioned over treatment of 'actively suicidal' woman who was discharged hours after arriving at hospital