'We've got to stick together' - Nelson residents grateful for free sandbag deliveries as Cyclone Gita bears down

A Nelson concreting company has been inundated with calls from residents to help sandbag their properties.

Higgins Concrete Nelson put an offer on Facebook to deliver free sand to residents in low lying areas.

Plant Manager Bevan Muollo says staff have been non-stop ever since.

"Nelson's a tight-knit community - we've got to stick together," he said.

"Everyone looks after each other."

Tahunanui resident Leba Sauira says the assistance is a huge relief.

This morning her family were bagging sand in the rain, hoping to avoid their garage being flooded out for a second time.

When 1 NEWS visited the property, the driveway was already ankle deep in water.