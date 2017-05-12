'We've got to go further' - more funding needed to significantly increase number of GPs trained to avoid shortage crisis

With half of the current General Practitioners in New Zealand set to retire in the next ten years the workforce is facing a shortage crisis that requires more funding, says Chief of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Dr Tim Malloy told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that unless the college increases its intake of junior doctors into the training programme for GPs there will be a significant shortage by 2025.

Only in the last three years has the Royal College of General Practitioners increased the intake significantly, but it's still not enough to avoid a shortage, said Dr Malloy.

"We've got to go further, at the moment we're training about 200 GPs per year, but if we're to go anywhere near just maintaining our workforce it's got to rise to at least 300."

He said junior doctors are increasingly thinking general practice as an attractive career option, as they had about 250 applicants for their latest intake.

But to get more GPs trained more funding will be crucial.

"At the end of the day we need the funding to support the processes that already exist, and we need to increase the numbers in the first instance, and we also need to look at how we distribute that workforce around the country."

Currently about 40 per cent of the medical workforce is made up of people with an international medical qualification and in the rural sector the number rises to 60 per cent.

Another issue affecting the workforce is the Australian Government's changes to policy that will see New Zealanders studying over the ditch pay full tuition fees.

Dr Malloy said currently there are about 80 New Zealand doctors training in Australia, which "will almost certainly stop overnight".