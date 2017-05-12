 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'We've got to go further' - more funding needed to significantly increase number of GPs trained to avoid shortage crisis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With half of the current General Practitioners in New Zealand set to retire in the next ten years the workforce is facing a shortage crisis that requires more funding, says Chief of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Chair of Royal College of General Practitioners says it’s vital at least 100 more doctors each year are trained as GPs to avoid shortage disaster.
Source: Breakfast

Dr Tim Malloy told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that unless the college increases its intake of junior doctors into the training programme for GPs there will be a significant shortage by 2025.

Only in the last three years has the Royal College of General Practitioners increased the intake significantly, but it's still not enough to avoid a shortage, said Dr Malloy.

"We've got to go further, at the moment we're training about 200 GPs per year, but if we're to go anywhere near just maintaining our workforce it's got to rise to at least 300."

He said junior doctors are increasingly thinking general practice as an attractive career option, as they had about 250 applicants for their latest intake.

But to get more GPs trained more funding will be crucial.

"At the end of the day we need the funding to support the processes that already exist, and we need to increase the numbers in the first instance, and we also need to look at how we distribute that workforce around the country."

Currently about 40 per cent of the medical workforce is made up of people with an international medical qualification and in the rural sector the number rises to 60 per cent. 

Another issue affecting the workforce is the Australian Government's changes to policy that will see New Zealanders studying over the ditch pay full tuition fees.

Dr Malloy said currently there are about 80 New Zealand doctors training in Australia, which "will almost certainly stop overnight".

"The reality is, as an alternative way of training, this door will close."

Related

Politics

Health

Education

02:12
The nation's health care system is 'facing a major strain', the Royal College of GPs is warning.

The diagnosis from GPs isn't good: NZ is facing a severe shortage of doctors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

02:50
2
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Much of North Island in for a soaking today with heavy rain continuing and potential thunderstorms


03:43
3
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season


02:31
4
Investigations into possible links between Trump's campaign team and Russia are gathering pace.

Acting FBI director contradicts White House statements about why James Comey was dismissed

5

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ