'We've forgiven her' - Muslim tirade victims just want wrongdoer to 'get the support she needs'

The New Zealand-born Muslim woman subjected to racial slurs and assault in Huntly at the weekend says she and her friends just want the woman responsible to get the support she needs.

Mehpara Khan and two friends, all wearing hijabs, stopped at Huntly on Saturday evening and out of nowhere a woman started yelling racial slurs.

The incident was captured on video which has been watched thousands of times on social media, and in court yesterday a 27-year old woman pleaded guilty to the attack.

Ms Khan told Seven Sharp she and her friends have forgiven the woman.

"I think New Zealanders don’t want us to be defined by this," she said.

"And we don't want to be defined by this either. We've forgiven her. We just want her to be able to get the support that she needs," Ms Khan said.

She has been overwhelmed by the support of the nation.

"We’ve been flooded with so many messages on Facebook, on Twitter, just across social media. So much encouragement about the way that we’ve handled it and for bringing it to light as well.”

The group of friends went to the Manukau Police Station to report the incident when they reached Auckland.

Megan Sarah Louise Walton of no fixed abode, Auckland, yesterday pleaded guilty in the Hamilton District Court to assaulting Ms Khan, assault with a weapon and behaving in an insulting manner likely to cause violence.

The police prosecutor said the defendant did not remember the incident as she was too intoxicated.