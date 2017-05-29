 

'We've been able to target the dealers' - Huge jump in charges laid over synthetic cannabis

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police are charging more people than ever before over synthetic cannabis.

Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show police are charging more people than ever over the drug.
Figures obtained by 1 NEWS under the Official Information Act show a steady increase in the number of charges laid.

From 2011-2014, only certain ingredients in synthetic cannabinoids were banned which meant a small number of charges were laid (three in 2011, 21 in 2012, 27 in 2013).

But in May 2014, it became illegal to sell, supply or possess synthetic cannabis of any form under the Psychoactive Substances Act.

This saw a big jump in the number of charges laid (129 in 2014).

Since then it has continued to rise (188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016).

Detective Inspector Greg Mehrtens of Christchurch's Organised Crime Squad says "since the legislation, we've had a clearer focus on what is illegal and what isn't, so we've been able to target the dealers more easily".

He said "young people get horribly addicted to it because the chemicals involved are so addictive and they begin living a life of crime to support their addiction". 

Mr Mehrtens said police are focusing their efforts on targeting those who are supplying the harmful drugs.

