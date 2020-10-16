TODAY |

'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign

Source:  1 NEWS

Clarke Gayford says he and partner - Labour leader Jacinda Ardern - have "barely had a break" this year.

Gayford, partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, says she often comes in late and leaves early the next day. Source: 1 NEWS

Gayford, speaking briefly to media at a manufacturing business in Auckland, said this year has been a busy one for her, for him, and for their daughter Neve - especially the election period.

"I've been a little bit detached this time around - I've been quite involved with someone very small and very opinionated at home," Gayford said.

"I've just been observing like everyone else has - I see what comes through on media and then I kind of pick up the pieces at the end of the day when Jacinda comes in.

"We prop her up, make sure she's had a good dinner and then the alarm goes off at silly hours in the morning and off she goes again."

The Labour leader visited Petone’s Abstract Design on the campaign trail. Source: 1 NEWS

Gayford said he's looking forward to Election Day, and the potential return to quieter times.

"I'm just looking forward to Saturday, and just having some sort of idea of how things are going to go, so that we can make plans for the future," he said.

"We've barely had a break this year - it's just rolled from one thing into the next, so it will be nice re-establishing what normal is and maybe getting a few hours back here and there to go and do things."

