'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign

Clarke Gayford says he and partner - Labour leader Jacinda Ardern - have "barely had a break" this year.

Gayford, speaking briefly to media at a manufacturing business in Auckland, said this year has been a busy one for her, for him, and for their daughter Neve - especially the election period.

"I've been a little bit detached this time around - I've been quite involved with someone very small and very opinionated at home," Gayford said.

"I've just been observing like everyone else has - I see what comes through on media and then I kind of pick up the pieces at the end of the day when Jacinda comes in.

"We prop her up, make sure she's had a good dinner and then the alarm goes off at silly hours in the morning and off she goes again."

Gayford said he's looking forward to Election Day, and the potential return to quieter times.

"I'm just looking forward to Saturday, and just having some sort of idea of how things are going to go, so that we can make plans for the future," he said.