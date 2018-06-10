Weta Workshop's tourism hub celebrates a decade in business

Source:
Wellington's Weta Workshop's Weta Cave is celebrating 10 years in business.
More than 150,000 people visit the tourist attraction every year to see artifacts from popular movies such as Lord of the Rings and Thunderbirds.
"Bus loads of people would park outside the workshop and we couldn't show them inside, so we wanted to open something that they could see and be a part of," said Weta Cave co-founder, Sir Richard Taylor.
A time capsule filled with rare movie memorabilia was also created to mark the occasion.
