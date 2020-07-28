TODAY |

Weta Workshop staff warned to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after visitor tests positive

Source:  1 NEWS

Staff working at Weta Workshop in Wellington have been warned to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after it was revealed a recent visitor to the Weta Cave had tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email sent to all Weta Worskshop staff on Friday, Weta Workshop General Manager David Wilks said they had been informed by the Ministry of Health that a person who visited the shop on August 6 had since tested positive.

The person was believed to have visited for a short time between 9:15am and 9:45am, and did not do a tour.

Mr Wilks said the Ministry of Health had advised them that it was considered a low risk of exposure.

He advised staff to be on the look out for any symptoms of Covid-19:

- New or worsening cough
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Temporary loss of smell
- Difficulty breathing

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
