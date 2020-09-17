Weta Digital's head of HR quits amid ongoing review into 'toxic' culture at Wellington company

An executive at Wellington visual effects company Weta Digital has left amid an ongoing review into the company culture.

In an email to staff today, Weta Digital's chief executive Prem Akkaraju announced the retirement of the head of human resources Brendan Keys.

“I would like to let everyone know that after over six years with Weta Digital, Brendan Keys has decided to retire,” the email said.

“We have already kicked off a search for a new head of department … I would like to thank Brendan for his service to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Weta Digital announced an independent review in September after a 1 NEWS investigation revealed dozens of complaints of misconduct at the company.

To date, more than 50 current and former Weta Digital staff have come forward to 1 NEWS with complaints of bullying, harassment and a “toxic” culture, including alleged widespread use of porn in the workplace.

Weta Digital's former head of human resources Brendan Keys. Source: Weta Digital

The independent review, which is being led by Miriam Dean QC, is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.

TVNZ understands Miriam Dean has interviewed more than 180 crew members, with that number likely to be closer to 200 once the review is completed. The final report is expected to be ready within a matter of weeks.

Keys declined to comment when contacted by 1 NEWS, directing questions to Weta Digital. Weta Digital also did not respond to requests for comment, instead referring to the chief executive’s email.