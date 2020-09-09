TODAY |

Weta Digital appoint Queen's Counsel to undertake review of workplace misconduct allegations

Kristin Hall, TVNZ Reporter
Breaking

1 NEWS understands Weta Digital has appointed a Queen's Counsel to undertake an independent review of allegations of misconduct at the company following allegations revealed by 1 NEWS.

More than 40 current and former Weta Digital workers have contacted 1 NEWS alleging bullying, harassment and a toxic culture at the Wellington-based visual effects company.

Allegations include incidents of harassment and bullying being ignored or mishandled by management, and porn mailing lists hosted on the company intranet, which are said to have existed for at least 13 years.

One former staffer previously told 1 NEWS securing a job at Weta Digital had been “a dream come true”, but they compared the culture to an “alcoholic frat house” where people regularly watched porn at work.

“I personally found it disturbing to sit 70 hours a week in rooms with people watching porn. Not sure how any of the female technical directors endured it.

“When I talked about this to my lead he told me to, 'Go f*** yourself.'"

Current staff, and those who’ve left within the last three years, disputed Weta Digital’s claims the company had changed and complaints “do not reflect the Weta Digital of today”.

