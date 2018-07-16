A wet winter's day expected for much of the country today

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.
Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.
1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.
Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.