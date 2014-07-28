Wet weather and gales across much of the country this Queen's Birthday weekend

A severe weather warning and heavy rain warning continues for Northland this morning.

Rain pouring off a roof.

MetService warn that the rain and possible thundery downpours may result in streams and rivers rising rapidly with surface flooding and slips possible.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Whakatane, Rotorua and ranges of Gisborne.

MetService warn that the periods of rain may approach warning criteria.



The South Island is looking mainly fine but cool in the west and south. Scattered rain is forecast to develop in the north, then spread into northern Canterbury later.

Tomorrow is still looking a little wet around the North Island but those showers are expected to ease later in the day.

In the South Island, cloudy periods are expected, with rain in the north and east.