Wet start to the weekend with chance of thunderstorms for upper North Island

It may be a wet start for most of the upper North Island this morning as a low is forecast to move northeastwards brining a period of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

File image of a puddle.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Northland south of Whangarei and Coromandel Peninsula today.

These areas may possibly experience thundery downpours from late afternoon until midnight.

"This Watch is for the possibility of rainfall accumulations reaching short duration warning criteria (e.g. 70mm in 12 hours) in Northland south of Whangarei, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula from late morning to about midnight," MetService said in a statement.

Tomorrow Auckland can expect a cloudy day with occasional rain and the chance of heavy rain.

Hamilton will experience cloudy periods with light winds while it'll be a fine day in Wellington.

It'll be a fine day in Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin, although Dunedin may have some afternoon showers.