Wet start to the week: MetService issues wind and rain warnings for North Island

MetService has issued weather warnings as a wet and wild weather system approaches New Zealand from the Tasman today.

A deep low is forecast to come in from the northwest today and move southeast over the upper North Island through tonight and tomorrow.

The system could bring heavy rain and very strong winds to some areas, MetService said.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula between 8pm tonight and 11pm tomorrow, with up to 140mm expected in some places.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula between 6pm tonight and 8am tomorrow.

The wind warning is also in place for Waikato north of Tirau, and the Bay of Plenty between 10pm today and 10am tomorrow.

Some thunderstorms are possible in the far north this evening, with downpours of up to 25mm forecast.

The poor weather caused by the weather system is expect to last into Wednesday, and MetService will provide more updates.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com
