Wet Boxing Day ahead for many parts of NZ with a chance of thunderstorms

Boxing Day might not be spent out in the sun for some as heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast for parts of the country.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty east of Murupara, expected through to 11pm tonight.

Wellington and the Kapiti Coast was set for a brief period of heavy rain over night and thunderstorms are expected this morning.

Driving in the rain (file picture).

Source: istock.com

According to MetService's Thunderstorm Outlook there's moderate risk of thunderstorms in northern Westland, Buller, western Nelson, Taranaki, western Whanganui, Kapiti and Horowhenua today.

There is a lower risk of thunderstorms in more northern regions from Wellington to Bay of Plenty and Northland (including Auckland) this morning. 

In Southland, Clutha, Canterbury and Marlborough there is also a chance of thunderstorms today.

