Wet Boxing Day ahead for many parts of NZ with a chance of thunderstorms

Boxing Day might not be spent out in the sun for some as heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast for parts of the country.

MetService issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty east of Murupara, expected through to 11pm tonight.

Wellington and the Kapiti Coast was set for a brief period of heavy rain over night and thunderstorms are expected this morning.

Driving in the rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to MetService's Thunderstorm Outlook there's moderate risk of thunderstorms in northern Westland, Buller, western Nelson, Taranaki, western Whanganui, Kapiti and Horowhenua today.

There is a lower risk of thunderstorms in more northern regions from Wellington to Bay of Plenty and Northland (including Auckland) this morning.