Wet autumn leads to large vegetable price increase

Statistics New Zealand says that a wetter-than-usual autumn compared with a warmer-than-usual autumn last year has led to an increase in vegetable costs year on year of 31 per cent.

Avocado file image. Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater

Vegetable prices rose by 31 per cent in the year to May, while overall food prices were up 3.1 per cent.

Consumer price manager Matthew Haigh said "the increase was more pronounced because warmer-than-usual weather in the 2016 growing season resulted in cheaper-than-usual vegetable prices in May last year."

The price of lettuce, broccoli and tomatoes was largely responsible for the increase, with the average price of a 500g head of lettuce $5.28 in May, up from $2.12 the previous year.