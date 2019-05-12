Wet and windy start to the winter season as storm moves across the country

Winter is out in force as chilly temperatures, strong winds, rain and snow kick off the season.

Much of the country experienced cool temperatures overnight, with Alexandra even dipping into the negatives at -0.6 degrees.

It's no surprise Wellington's Lyall Bay was the windiest area, with gusts of up to 59km/h.

MetService said in a statement a deep low, east of central New Zealand, is forecast to move away to the east today as a ridge extends onto the country from the Tasman Sea.

The ridge is expected to move northwards over the country late tomorrow as a weak front approaches from the southwest, but MetService says there is some uncertainty regarding its position and track.

"On Tuesday, this front is expected to slowly drift north across the South Island then on Wednesday a complex low pressure system is forecast to move east across central New Zealand from the Tasman Sea bringing strong winds and periods of heavy rain to many places," the meteorological service said in a statement.

"This low is forecast to move away to the east on Thursday, leaving a cold disturbed west to southwest flow over the country."

Aside from some morning rain today, Auckland is looking mostly fine for today, tomorrow and Tuesday, but with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Wednesday. Fine spells and showers with strong westerlies are forecast for the region Thursday.

Wellington is both windy and rainy today, with cold southerly gales gradually easing. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the wild weather is forecast to ease before the rain ramps up again Wednesday. Rain and strong southeast winds are forecast to ease again Thursday.

In the South Island, Christchurch is also damp, with showers and cold southerlies gradually easing today. Tomorrow is looking fine, but Tuesday has some showers and southerlies forecast again. Cantabrians will need to get the raincoasts out Wednesday as heavy rain and strong southerlies are developing before easing again Thursday.