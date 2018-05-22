 

Wet and wild weather setting in today - and it's likely to stick around all week

Wet and wild weather will impact much of the country today, bringing thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rain - and it is likely to continue for most of the week.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.
Source: Breakfast

The inclement weather comes from a westerly flow which could bring snowfall to levels above 400m at times in parts of the South Island.

Wednesday will bring even more of what's in store today, MetService says, and it is likely to continue into Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

NORTH ISLAND

In the North Island, people on the western coastline from Northland as far south as Taranaki may see thunderstorms this morning, with Waikato, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty also having a low risk of storms.

By the afternoon the risk of thunderstorms will spread over almost all of the North Island, except Hawke's Bay, with especially high risk in Taranaki, the Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Taranaki region and the Tararua Ranges.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Wairarapa from about Masterton southwards, as well as Wellington and Marlborough from about 2pm, and a wind watch is in place for Hawke's Bay south of Napier.

SOUTH ISLAND

In the South Island, the West Coast and Fiordland are likely to be most affected, from Nelson Tasman all the way south along the western coastline to Stewart Island, and inland as far as the Alps.

By afternoon the majority of the South Island will have a chance of storms, MetService says, especially in Fiordland and along the western coast.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of Canterbury, Westland, Otago and Fiordland, with watches in place for Buller and Nelson areas.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the Canterbury High Country all day today, and watches are in place for Otago, Southland including Stewart Island, the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch.

The Crown Range Road and Milford Road have active road snowfall warnings.

For a full weather outlook for your area, see our weather page here.

