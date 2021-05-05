TODAY |

Westpac sued for alleged insider trading

Source:  AAP

Westpac is being sued for alleged insider trading, amid claims the bank unfairly profited from a $12 billion interest rate swap deal.

View of an illuminated Westpac logo behind a glass wall in the Queenstreet mall in Brisbane. Source: istock.com

Financial regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today said it was taking the bank to the federal court over the deal with an AustralianSuper consortium.

ASIC alleged that on October 20, 2016, Westpac traders knew the bank would be chosen by the consortium for the swap.

The consortium had, about 90 minutes earlier, agreed to buy electricity provider Ausgrid from the NSW government.

ASIC alleged Westpac traders used the inside information to buy and sell interest rate derivative products on the market to better position the bank for the swap.

Interest rate swaps allow two groups to exchange interest rate payments, often fixed for variable, over a set period.

Westpac said it took the allegations seriously and was considering its position.

Shares in the bank were higher by 0.42 per cent to $26.10 at 11:15 AEST.

New Zealand
Australia
Business
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
Missing three-year-old was calling for his mum after spending night in rough bush, says man who found him
2
'A miracle' three-year-old survived overnight ordeal - some adults wouldn't, says cop who led search
3
Missing 3-year-old in Tolaga Bay found safe and well
4
Two climbers believed to have fallen to their deaths near Mount Taranaki summit
5
PM Jacinda Ardern expresses 'serious concerns' to Speaker over his conduct in Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two climbers believed to have fallen to their deaths near Mount Taranaki summit
02:29

Trevor Mallard won't repeat sexual assault accusation outside Parliament's chambers

No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, three at the border

03:06

Missing three-year-old was calling for his mum after spending night in rough bush, says man who found him