Westpac replaces ATM in Murupara after old machine stolen

A shiny, new ATM has been given a home in Murupara after the previous cash machine was stolen in June.

Westpac NZ today announced the machine had been replaced in the isolated part of the Bay of Plenty town.

The new ATM is in the shopfront facade of the NZ Credit Union building and offers the same services as the previous machine.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth Simon Power said says he was grateful for the patience and support shown by the community.

"We know how important it is for Murupara to have cash services and we've worked with a range of stakeholders, including community leaders and police, to ensure their voices were heard," he said.

"We're also encouraged that locals are willing to work with us to help make the community safer."

Mr Power also said the new ATM had new features which make it more robust against security threats.

In June, a Kawerau man was charged with criminal damage, receiving stolen property and four counts of burglary.

"A stolen log loader was used to rip an ATM from the front wall of the local branch of the New Zealand Credit Union in the early hours of Monday 3 June," police said at the time.

The residents of Murupara have also learned that their police station will now be fully staffed. Source: 1 NEWS
