Westfield Newmarket to get $790 million makeover featuring David Jones store

Auckland's Newmarket Westfield Shopping Centre is to get a $790 makeover which includes Australia's retail giant David Jones. 

Design for Auckland's new Westfield Newmarket shopping centre.

More than 230 stores will be in the site over four and a half hectares of land, with a new Farmers department store and Countdown supermarket. 

Scentre Group chief operating officer Greg Miles announced the plans this morning which also features a rooftop lifestyle, dining and entertainment precinct. 

"On completion, Westfield Newmarket will represent a premium fashion, food, technology, lifestyle and entertainment experience unrivalled in New Zealand. Westfield Newmarket will become the flagship living centre for the Group's New Zealand portfolio and set a new benchmark in extraordinary retail and lifestyle destinations."

The project is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The CEO of David Jones, David Thomas said: "We know New Zealanders are well-travelled and fashion savvy with an appetite for international brands and world-class shopping experiences. We are focused on exceeding these expectations when we open our first Auckland store as part of the exciting new Westfield Newmarket redevelopment."

"Our store will combine the best of New Zealand and international brands curated specifically for the discerning local market with our range of premium instore services, delivering an unparalleled experience to the region."

It will be New Zealand's second David Jones store, after one opened in Wellington in 2016. 

