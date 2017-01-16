West Coast tramper's 'remarkable story of survival'

A woman who spent six weeks lost in the bush on the West Coast in what police say is a "remarkable story of survival" is recovering well in hospital.

Missing woman Shelley Crooks Source: NZ police

Shelley Crooks, 36, had undertaken a bush walk in the Mt Bovis near Punakaiki, police said, when she sustained a leg injury, leaving her unable to walk properly.

She was well equipped and had extensive bush knowledge, and so was able to survive, and over the next few weeks she slowly made her way back out of the bush.

Ms Crooks, a mother of four, was found on Saturday night by another tramper after last being seen on December 22.

Police described her survival as "remarkable" and said the tramp was originally meant to take about four days.

After being found, she was picked up by the West Coast Rescue Helicopter and taken to Greymouth Hospital for treatment.