West Coast man pleads not guilty to murder of 10-month-old baby

By Jacob Johnson

A 30-year-old West Coast man has denied he killed a 10-month-old baby boy in Hokitika.

David Grant Sinclair appeared by audio-visual link in the Christchurch High Court this morning, pleading not guilty to the murder of the child almost a month ago.

Sinclair was initially charged with injuring the child at a Hokitika address, but this was upgraded to murder when the baby died in hospital.