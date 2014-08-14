West Coast fire extinguished but rail line to stay closed

The railway line between Christchurch and the West Coast remains closed today after a fire burned out of control in the Springfield area yesterday.

KiwiRail freight trian (file picture)

Ten Helicopters fought the 300-hectare blaze near the foothills, inland from Springfiled.

The Fire Service says crews and helicopters managed to extinguish the fire today but a crew will remain on site overnight to dampen down any hot spots that flare up.

Early indications suggest the line could be closed for some time with extensive damage to one bridge and further damage to other viaducts and bridges in the area.

"A full assessment of damage to the track will be carried out when it is safe for KiwiRail staff to access the site, but unfortunately there is no firm timing on that yet," KiwiRail's General Manager Todd Moyle told 1 News.

"Any repair will be complicated by the difficulty of gaining access to the sites where the damage has occurred, adding time to the work," he said.

The track will remain closed while repairs are made to enable safe train operations to resume.