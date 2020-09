The West Coast of the South Island holds many fascinating secrets.

Secrets that are completely normal to Coasters, but amazing to Kiwis who don’t live on the Coast.

One of those secrets is a coal seam fire that has been burning continuously for 116 years, so old no one alive knows how it started.

But Coasters aren't bothered by it, to them it’s just the old Millerton fire.

Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee went to investigate this phenomenon.