 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


West Auckland wetlands restoration project gets $200k Government boost

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | News

A collaborative community project to monitor and restore Waitakere waterways in West Auckland has been given a $281,865 grant from the Government.

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson.

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson.

Source: Supplied

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson said an exciting aspect of the project is the high level of local engagement and cooperation involved.

"This project has schools, community groups, iwi, businesses and council staff working together to collect data about wetland sites, evaluate results and identify opportunities for improvement. Then actively participate in community restoration and mitigation activities," Mr Simpson says in a statement.

Mr Simpson said he is thrilled to see people from all walks of life getting involved in the project. 

"They learn how to do the monitoring, they learn how wetlands work and how to run a restoration project. This is citizen science at its best and I am thrilled to see so many people involved," Mr Simpson said. 

The project, named Nga Puna Manaaki Wahapu, is set to run for three years.

The grant has been provided through the Community Environment Fund to the Community Waitakere Charitable Trust.

The fund has awarded more than $12 million to environmental projects since 2010.

Related

Environment

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

2
Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

00:21
3
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ