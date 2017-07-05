West Auckland wetlands restoration project gets $200k Government boost

A collaborative community project to monitor and restore Waitakere waterways in West Auckland has been given a $281,865 grant from the Government.

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson. Source: Supplied

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson said an exciting aspect of the project is the high level of local engagement and cooperation involved.

"This project has schools, community groups, iwi, businesses and council staff working together to collect data about wetland sites, evaluate results and identify opportunities for improvement. Then actively participate in community restoration and mitigation activities," Mr Simpson says in a statement.

Mr Simpson said he is thrilled to see people from all walks of life getting involved in the project.

"They learn how to do the monitoring, they learn how wetlands work and how to run a restoration project. This is citizen science at its best and I am thrilled to see so many people involved," Mr Simpson said.

The project, named Nga Puna Manaaki Wahapu, is set to run for three years.

The grant has been provided through the Community Environment Fund to the Community Waitakere Charitable Trust.