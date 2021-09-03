West Auckland supermarket incident a terrorist attack - PM

The Prime Minister says a terrorist was responsible for the attack on multiple people at a West Auckland supermarket Friday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong," she said.

"It was carried out by an individual - not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity – but an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here, by anyone, by any community.

"He alone carried the responsibility for these acts, let that be where the judgment falls," Jacinda Ardern said.

She said at 2.40pm "a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders at the New Lynn Countdown in Auckland".

"This was a violent attack, it was senseless and I'm so sorry it happened," Ardern said.

She said the attack was undertaken by an individual who was a known threat.

Ardern described motivation as "violent ideology and ISIS-inspired".

She was confident he was alone.

"The individual was under constant monitoring."

She added that police surveillance and special monitoring shot and killed him within 60 seconds of the attack beginning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the man was under constant surveillance due to concerns about his ideology.

He travelled from his home in Glen Eden to the Countdown in New Lynn.

The man entered the store and obtained a knife from within the store.

Two police tactical operations engaged with the man, Coster said. The man approached them with the knife and he was shot and killed.

"The staff intervened as quickly as they could and they prevented further injury in what was a terrifying situation," Coster said.

Ardern said the terrorist was a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in October 2011.

"He became a person of national security interest from 2016."

The people injured were all believed to be shoppers and none were police officers, Coster said.

Jacinda Ardern says she was personally aware of this individual prior to today's attack.

She said it was "purely speculative if any difference in our law or indeed any of the law changes we're pursuing now would've made a difference in this case", when asked if she regretted not bringing forward proposed counter-terrorism laws.

"It would be really speculative of us to make an assumption that what happened today would have necessarily been prevented by a law change we are currently progressing."

She said constant monitoring and surveillance, outside of someone being in prison, was one of the strongest tools New Zealand had.

Coster said the man was "very surveillance conscious" and the police team was "as close as they possibly could be without compromising the surveillance operation".

Ardern said there was nothing they were aware of currently indicate that "what he was going to do today, was going to happen today".

"Because he was being closely followed and watched, (the police and operations team) were there in the vicinity, in the supermarket at the time this occurred."

Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern said she was seeking advice around releasing more information that is currently suppressed.

Live updates: 'Extremist' shot dead after 'terrorist attack' in West Auckland supermarket - Ardern