West Auckland supermarket closes after visit from Covid-positive person

A West Auckland supermarket has closed for a deep clean today after learning a customer who shopped there last week was later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Countdown Browns Bay undergoing a deep clean after Covid-19 exposure. Source: 1 NEWS

The Countdown store in New Lynn's Lynn Mall closed at about 1pm today for the deep clean, Countdown's general manager of health and safety, Kiri Hannifin, confirmed to 1 NEWS.

The company had been alerted of the positive case by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

The customer had been in the store between 8pm and 8.30pm last Friday, before they tested positive for Covid-19.

Hannifin says the deep clean is an "extra precautionary measure" on top of the supermarket's "rigorous cleaning and hygiene practices".

The visit from a positive Covid-19 case is considered as "low risk" by the health service, Hannifin says.

On its website, Countdown says staff and customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while in stores.

"We reiterate to customers the importance of using the NZ Covid tracker app when visiting a Countdown store," Hannifin says.