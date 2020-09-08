West Auckland school closes after student tests positive for Covid-19

St Dominic's Catholic School in West Auckland has temporarily closed its doors after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

St Dominic's Catholic School in Henderson. Source: Google Maps

Parents were sent a letter tonight from the school's principal which confirmed it's closed for the next three days for a deep clean.

St Dominic's is a girls-only senior school in Henderson, West Auckland.

In a letter sent to parents today, and seen by 1 NEWS, the school said all events have been put on hold until further notice, including preliminary exams for the senior students.

"If you know the identity of the student or family with COVID-19, please do not disclose their names or details to anyone else, and discourage your children from speculating or identifying them on social media. This can lead to on-line bullying and abuse," principal Anna Swann wrote.

She told parents to encourage their daughters to carry on with their schoolwork and teachers would be in touch.

"Please keep our student, her family and our whole community in your prayers as we work through this."

Its sister school, Holy Cross Catholic School, has asked any of its students with siblings at St Dominic's to stay home as a precaution.

"Yes, I am being very cautious but I am trying to keep all our children safe," a staff member wrote on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health declined to comment when contacted by 1 NEWS tonight, saying the next update is due at 1pm tomorrow.

There were six new confirmed Covid-19 cases announced today, four in the community.