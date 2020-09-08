TODAY |

West Auckland school closes after student tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

St Dominic's Catholic School in West Auckland has temporarily closed its doors after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

St Dominic's Catholic School in Henderson. Source: Google Maps

Parents were sent a letter tonight from the school's principal which confirmed it's closed for the next three days for a deep clean.

St Dominic's is a girls-only senior school in Henderson, West Auckland.

In a letter sent to parents today, and seen by 1 NEWS, the school said all events have been put on hold until further notice, including preliminary exams for the senior students.

"If you know the identity of the student or family with COVID-19, please do not disclose their names or details to anyone else, and discourage your children from speculating or identifying them on social media. This can lead to on-line bullying and abuse," principal Anna Swann wrote.

She told parents to encourage their daughters to carry on with their schoolwork and teachers would be in touch.

"Please keep our student, her family and our whole community in your prayers as we work through this."

Its sister school, Holy Cross Catholic School, has asked any of its students with siblings at St Dominic's to stay home as a precaution.

"Yes, I am being very cautious but I am trying to keep all our children safe," a staff member wrote on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health declined to comment when contacted by 1 NEWS tonight, saying the next update is due at 1pm tomorrow.

There were six new confirmed Covid-19 cases announced today, four in the community.

One of the cases was a girl aged between 15 and 19 years old, according to the Ministry of Health.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man dies in Gold Coast shark attack
2
West Auckland school closes after student tests positive for Covid-19
3
Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today
4
West Auckland supermarket closes after visit from Covid-positive person
5
Trump becomes frustrated with reporter refusing to remove mask while asking question
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington college takes stand against students' homophobic content
01:44

'I lost all motivation' - Olympian Tom Walsh says family support helped him through recent 'dark times'

Auckland Zoo hand-rearing rare golden lion tamarin babies to save their lives
02:52

'World's most beautiful toxic waste dump' - Weta Digital employees claim sexism, bullying and harassment