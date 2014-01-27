West Auckland’s liquor trust group will move entire workforce to living wage

The entire workforce of West Auckland’s liquor group The Trusts will be paid at least a living wage from April this year, the organisation announced today.
It will mean 305 staff across the community-owned trust’s 35 stores, hospitality venues and hotels will be paid at least $20.75 an hour, 75 cents above the Government’s minimum wage increase to $20 on April 1.
The trust said people who earned above minimum wage would get a $1.35 increase an hour.
President of the Waitakere Licensing Trust Linda Cooper said the move “further strengthens our commitment to our team and to the West Auckland community we serve”.
The Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts, which make up The Trusts, said it would commit to adopting a full living wage by April 2023, and would review its financial performance at the end of this year to see if they can make this move earlier.