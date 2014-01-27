West Auckland’s liquor trust group will move entire workforce to living wage

The entire workforce of West Auckland’s liquor group The Trusts will be paid at least a living wage from April this year, the organisation announced today.

It will mean 305 staff across the community-owned trust’s 35 stores, hospitality venues and hotels will be paid at least $20.75 an hour, 75 cents above the Government’s minimum wage increase to $20 on April 1.

The trust said people who earned above minimum wage would get a $1.35 increase an hour.

President of the Waitakere Licensing Trust Linda Cooper said the move “further strengthens our commitment to our team and to the West Auckland community we serve”.