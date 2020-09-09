TODAY |

West Auckland restaurant closed after visit from Covid-19 case

Source:  1 NEWS

A restaurant in West Auckland has closed for cleaning after a Covid-19 case visited last week.

Bricklane Restaurant & Bar in West Auckland. Source: Google Maps

In a Facebook post, Bricklane Restaurant & Bar chief executive Allan Pollard said he was informed by Auckland Regional Public Health that a person who visited last Wednesday - September 2 - was confirmed with the illness on Tuesday.

"Auckland Public Health have informed us that because we are a public space, all customers and staff should be considered casual contacts and there is no need to self-isolate," Pollard wrote.

"We would like to assure all of our customers and our teams that their safety is of utmost importance."

The restaurant was closed for lunch yesterday to undergo a deep clean, with a professional contractor completeing an anti-bacterial fogging of the premises.

It comes after a Countdown supermarket in New Lynn's Lynn Mall in West Auckland closed for cleaning on Tuesday after learning a customer who shopped there last week was later diagnosed with Covid-19.

St Dominic's Catholic School in West Auckland also temporarily closed its doors after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19

Parents were sent a letter Tuesday night from the school's principal which said it would close for three days for a deep clean.

A student at Henderson North School was yesterday identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Meanwhile, yesterday public health service Hāpai Te Hauora confirmed a staff member at its West Auckland office has tested positive for Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All of the cases are community cases of the virus, Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement it says risk to other staff in the same Henderson building, who are not considered close contacts, is very low.

Yesterday, six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand, all in the community and linked to Auckland's Mt Roskill church group. 

