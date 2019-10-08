West Auckland 'muppet' billboard garners attention with jab at local elections

A joke billboard has appeared ahead of West Auckland's local council elections asking the public to vote for a character from The Muppets.
The billboard posted in Swanson has a picture of Animal, with text reading: "Vote Animal, your going to get a muppet anyway (sic)".
While Animal isn't likely to actually win a seat on the council, many have taken to Facebook posting messages in support of the billboard.
"Truest thing I've seen on a billboard," one post reads.
"So deserving of the win" wrote another.
Local elections take place on Saturday, with voter turnout so far at a record low.