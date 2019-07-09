West Auckland liquor stores to reopen tomorrow after robbery suspect arrested

All 27 West Auckland liquor stores that were closed yesterday afternoon after two outlets were robbed over the weekend, will be open tomorrow.

The decision was made yesterday afternoon to temporarily close 27 West Liquor and Village Wine and Spirits outlets after Te Atatu Village and West Liquor New Lynn were both robbed over the weekend. The outlets are all operated by The Trusts.

A man wanted over the robberies has been arrested by police this afternoon.

In an update late this afternoon, the Trusts’ CEO Simon Wickham said today’s arrest of the alleged offender has enabled the return to business as usual tomorrow.

“We appreciate the prompt response from the police and thank them on behalf of our people, our customers and our community," he said.

From 2pm today, The Trusts had begun operating seven stores with increased security personnel and measures, as well as additional staff.

“We have received very strong support from our community around yesterday’s decision to close all of our stores following two armed robberies in two days. We also appreciate this has been inconvenient and we appreciate their patience. Thankfully we will have all stores open tomorrow," Mr Wickham said.

He said returning to a full complement of outlets tomorrow would give staff the rest of today to prepare to go back to work.

