TODAY |

West Auckland liquor stores to reopen tomorrow after robbery suspect arrested

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Food and Drink
Auckland

All 27 West Auckland liquor stores that were closed yesterday afternoon after two outlets were robbed over the weekend, will be open tomorrow.

The decision was made yesterday afternoon to temporarily close 27 West Liquor and Village Wine and Spirits outlets after Te Atatu Village and West Liquor New Lynn were both robbed over the weekend. The outlets are all operated by The Trusts.

A man wanted over the robberies has been arrested by police this afternoon.

In an update late this afternoon, the Trusts’ CEO Simon Wickham said today’s arrest of the alleged offender has enabled the return to business as usual tomorrow.

“We appreciate the prompt response from the police and thank them on behalf of our people, our customers and our community," he said.

From 2pm today, The Trusts had begun operating seven stores with increased security personnel and measures, as well as additional staff.

“We have received very strong support from our community around yesterday’s decision to close all of our stores following two armed robberies in two days. We also appreciate this has been inconvenient and we appreciate their patience. Thankfully we will have all stores open tomorrow," Mr Wickham said.

He said returning to a full complement of outlets tomorrow would give staff the rest of today to prepare to go back to work.

Security outside Hobsonville West Liquor store. Source: 1 NEWS

The following stores are open from 2pm until 8pm today:

1. West City Mall
Edsel Drive, Henderson
09 953 3419

2. Glen Eden
43-45 Glenmall Place, Glen Eden
09 818 3155

3. The Trusts Outlet At Pak’NSave Mt Albert
1167-1177 New North Road,
Mt Albert
09 820 0218

4. Hobsonville
124 Hobsonville Rd, Hobsonville
09 950 3530

5. Westgate Centre
13b Maki St, Westgate Centre, Massey
09 832 6940

6. Cellar Court
2 Cellar Court, Westgate
09 832 3756

7. Railside
126 Railside Ave, Henderson
09 835 0088


Your playlist will load after this ad

Two armed robberies took place on the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Food and Drink
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
Litter of dead puppies found dumped in Ashburton bin next to playground
3
Six-year-old girl given CPR, rushed to hospital after swimming pool incident at Auckland school
4
Many were queuing outside the Manurewa office for emergency grants to feed and clothe their families.
People queue in rain from 2am outside South Auckland WINZ office, seeking help
5
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police are calling for information on Thomas Holland of New Plymouth, whose body was found in Taranaki on Saturday.

Police name wanted criminal with gang connections as man found dead in Taranaki creek

Litter of dead puppies found dumped in Ashburton bin next to playground
Sydney, Australia - October 26, 2013: The Front window of the Law Courts in Australia, with the coat of arms of Australia.

'Black magic' led Australian man to shoot phone box, court hears

Asbestos court victory over ACC 'bittersweet' after lung cancer death, family says