West Auckland house cordoned off after being linked to human remains found near Tongariro

A West Auckland property has been cordoned off after it was linked to an investigation into the remains of a person found near Tongariro late last month.

Police are investigating after human remains were found on Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road, on March 24. Source: New Zealand Polcie

Police investigating the suspicious death of a person whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Rangipo Intake Road, near Tongariro, have linked it to an address in Massey, West Auckland.

Detective Inspector John Sutton of the Waitemata CIB said the investigation is focusing on the movements of a Chinese man, aged in his early 30’s, whose whereabouts are unaccounted for since 2017.

After a number of inquiries, Waitemata CIB executed a search warrant at an address yesterday on McWhirters Farm Lane, Massey in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Police say the address that is the subject of the scene examination was recently sold to a family and emphasise that the current occupants are not in any way connected to the investigation.

They have been relocated by Police for the duration of the scene examination and are being provided with the appropriate support and assistance.

Police believe human remains found in central North Island last week are that of a Chinese man

The examination is underway and continues at the address today, involving a team of Detectives, ESR and Photographers.

The property has been cordoned off and a scene guard is in place.

Police say the formal identification process is ongoing and could be lengthy.

They say the identity of the deceased will not be released until the investigation is complete.

