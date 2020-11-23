West Auckland gun incidents highlights need for more police in communities - councillor

A west Auckland councillor says her community is on edge after a man was taken into custody today after allegedly firing two shots into the air.

Police were called to West Coast Road at about 9.45 last night following reports of a fight.

No one was injured but officers were told that one of the people involved had a gun and that it had been fired.

Early this morning, the Eagle helicopter spotted a vehicle connected to the incident and it was traced to a house on Don Buck Road.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with one count of threatening to kill, and a number of firearms offences.

Don Buck Road resident Monica said she and a friend were shocked when they returned home to discover a police cordon at the end of her road.

"We got home about 4am and came back and there was just officers already with guns and that. There were quite a few officers around and they just told us 'no, this road has been blocked off'."

Waitākere Ward councillor Linda Cooper said increasing gang activity is a major concern.

"In West Auckland we were hearing of the incidences in South Auckland and thought 'oh well, not too close' but it's getting closer to home."

Cooper said police needed to step up and become more involved in local communities as the city experiences a wave of gun violence.

The latest incident follows another man being arrested after armed police and the Eagle helicopter responded to calls about shots being fired at a Mt Roskill home early Saturday morning.

Cooper said it had been a struggle working closely with police since the amalgamation of Auckland's local authorities in 2010.

"And I think it's a shame we don't have neighbourhood police teams any more. I think that made a difference. You had police on the ground in communities and people would talk to them."

Police have been approached for comment about the issue of more officers being based in communities.

Another man taken into custody

Police said in a statement another man, aged 34, was also located during this incident and taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, following a robbery at a restaurant on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead on 31 January.

Both men are due to appear in Waitākere District Court tomorrow.