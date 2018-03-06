West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

A West Auckland couple sent out a polite warning letter to neighbours before holding a gender reveal burnout event in the suburb of New Lynn.

Neighbours received a note warning them of the burnout taking place on Saturday, and apologising in advance for the noise.

"It most likely will be loud but we would like you to know it will only involve one car for no more than a few minutes," the note read.

Footage of the event was later posted in a community Facebook group, with a pink bunch of balloons coming out of the boot showing that it's a girl.

Responding to criticism, the sender of the note said "don't care if people think the gender reveal is Bogan as ... it was an awesome day and lots to celebrate :)".

"We also timed it so it was after our neighbour's kids naps not to wake them up."