West Auckland Countdown store to remain closed 'five weeks or so' after alleged arson

Countdown Henderson will remain closed for the next month as a result of the fire, alleged by police to be arson, at the store a fortnight ago.

A 19-year-old man was charged with arson and shoplifting last week over the May 6 blaze, which was filmed by customers.

"For the next five weeks or so, our Countdown Henderson store will remain closed as we fix the extensive damage caused by the recent fire,” a Countdown spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

“The Henderson store team will either be helping as we get the store back up and running, or working in other local Countdown stores over the next few weeks.”