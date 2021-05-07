TODAY |

West Auckland Countdown store to remain closed 'five weeks or so' after alleged arson

Source:  1 NEWS

Countdown Henderson will remain closed for the next month as a result of the fire, alleged by police to be arson, at the store a fortnight ago.

Some Countdown shoppers in Henderson continued to pay for their items as the flames grew. Source: Breakfast

A 19-year-old man was charged with arson and shoplifting last week over the May 6 blaze, which was filmed by customers.

"For the next five weeks or so, our Countdown Henderson store will remain closed as we fix the extensive damage caused by the recent fire,” a Countdown spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

“The Henderson store team will either be helping as we get the store back up and running, or working in other local Countdown stores over the next few weeks.”

Stock had been cleared from the store and staff had been working with Fair Food to donate food to Auckland families in need, the spokesperson said.

