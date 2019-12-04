Were you at this movie screening? Person diagnosed with measles attended film in Rotorua

Another person has been diagnosed with measles in the Bay of Plenty region, bringing the total number of cases for the past year to 75.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet is warning those who may have come into contact with the new case.

The person attended a screening of the movie Jumanji: The Next Level at 3.15pm on Friday 27 December at the Reading Cinema in Rotorua.

"Anyone who was at this screening may have been exposed to measles, and if under the age of 50 years and not up to date with their measles immunisations is at risk of getting measles," Dr de Wet said.

It can take seven to 14 days after exposure to start developing symptoms, so anyone who was at this screening on 27 December and is not immune should be on the lookout for the early symptoms of measles from 3 January, he advised.

The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed by a red rash after a few days. Measles is infectious to others from when the early symptoms start even before the rash appears.

"If you think you may have possible symptoms of measles, stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them so that they can make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting others.

"Please do not just turn up to your doctor or the emergency department without first phoning ahead, as you could infect others in the waiting room."

People can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) immunisations routinely given in childhood are very effective in preventing measles. About 95 per cent of people will be protected from measles after one dose of MMR vaccine, and about 99 per cent of people who have had both their MMR doses will be protected from measles. People born before 1 January 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.