 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'Were you getting the right information about how serious this was?' PM put on the spot over Govt's reaction to Christchurch fires

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minster Bill English has been questioned over whether the Government was getting the right information yesterday as the Port Hills fire worsened.

Bill English faces repeated questions about how the Govt has reacted to the fires.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English said the focus was on containing the blaze and supporting those who have lost their homes.

But pressed by 1 News Political Editor Corin Dann the PM said in Christchurch this afternoon: "I got the information that I think was relevant to us.

"You have to remember that yesterday, with the intensity of what was going on, I don't think people here would be focused on what needed to be transmitted back to the Beehive."

He said Minister of Civil Defence Gerry Brownlee was getting briefings and that an assessment of what happened is for another day.

However, Mr Brownleee says the "most accurate advice" he received yesterday was from the media.

Gerry Brownlee says the Govt 'will learn' from how things were handled yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gerry Brownlee says the Govt 'will learn' from how things were handled yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

* Corin Dann has full analysis of the political handling of the Port Hills disaster on special coverage from 5.30pm-7.30pm on TV1 tonight.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:01
1
The Prime Minister updates the media from the city's Central Command Unit on the efforts to tackle the massive fires.

LIVE: 'A whole lot of people here are traumatised' – PM says focus is on support for people affected by Port Hills fire


01:21
2
Cashmere's Doug and Vikki Pflaum couldn't hold back the tears after losing their family home in the Port Hills fire.

Watch: Christchurch couple break down after seeing home of 25 years in ruins from fire

01:40
3
Andrew Lynn earns husband of the year after he quickly grabbed his wife Nicky's wedding dress as they fled the Port Hills fire.

Watch: Honey, I've got the passports and wedding dress - husband's mad dash for belongings

4

Livestream: Port Hills fire burns above Christchurch

00:06
5
After 80 years in operation manufacturing is set to move to Australia.

Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin set to close down next year

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:01
The Prime Minister updates the media from the city's Central Command Unit on the efforts to tackle the massive fires.

LIVE: 'A whole lot of people here are traumatised' – PM says focus is on support for people affected by Port Hills fire

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ