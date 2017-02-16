'Were you getting the right information about how serious this was?' PM put on the spot over Govt's reaction to Christchurch fires

Prime Minster Bill English has been questioned over whether the Government was getting the right information yesterday as the Port Hills fire worsened.

Mr English said the focus was on containing the blaze and supporting those who have lost their homes.

But pressed by 1 News Political Editor Corin Dann the PM said in Christchurch this afternoon: "I got the information that I think was relevant to us.

"You have to remember that yesterday, with the intensity of what was going on, I don't think people here would be focused on what needed to be transmitted back to the Beehive."

He said Minister of Civil Defence Gerry Brownlee was getting briefings and that an assessment of what happened is for another day.

However, Mr Brownleee says the "most accurate advice" he received yesterday was from the media.