 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We're working on it' – Auckland Zoo considering getting new lions after Kura and Amira put down

share

Source:

Breakfast

Auckland Zoo says they're "working on" potentially taking in new lions next year after two of the zoo's big cats were euthanised last week.

Lauren Booth and Kevin Buley spoke about what’s next for the zoo on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Source: Breakfast

Auckland Zoo's team leader of carnivores, Lauren Booth, and director Kevin Buley spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast's today about working with lions Kura, 19, and her daughter Amira, 17, who were put down on Wednesday.

"Just like us, just like our pets, you never have one that's the same as another so you get to know them really well," Ms Booth said.

"Kura was such a boss, like, she was just such an amazing matriarch - just really looked after everyone and kept everyone in line and doing what they should be doing in the pride.

"Amira was a real princess and she was a real sweetheart - real playful."

Mr Buley said Auckland Zoo is "working on" taking in new lions but won't be rushing it soon after the deaths of Kura and Amira.

"We don't take it lightly. It's something we need to be confident that the life that we can provide for these animals - any species we hold - is superior to the life that they would experience in the wild, and that you means you've got to have the right resources, the right skills [and] the right environment. If we're confident about that, then absolutely," Mr Buley said.

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

2

'Brave' neighbour and off-duty cop come to aid of Southland man being savaged by rottweilers

05:01
3

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

00:15
4
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

5
Nurul Shamshul.

Self-described 'farm girl' becomes first NZ beauty contestant in hijab

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.

Survivor NZ recap: Tribes united but players divided, as the merge tests loyalties

With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 