'We're working on it' – Auckland Zoo considering getting new lions after Kura and Amira put down

Auckland Zoo says they're "working on" potentially taking in new lions next year after two of the zoo's big cats were euthanised last week.

Auckland Zoo's team leader of carnivores, Lauren Booth, and director Kevin Buley spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast's today about working with lions Kura, 19, and her daughter Amira, 17, who were put down on Wednesday.

"Just like us, just like our pets, you never have one that's the same as another so you get to know them really well," Ms Booth said.

"Kura was such a boss, like, she was just such an amazing matriarch - just really looked after everyone and kept everyone in line and doing what they should be doing in the pride.

"Amira was a real princess and she was a real sweetheart - real playful."

Mr Buley said Auckland Zoo is "working on" taking in new lions but won't be rushing it soon after the deaths of Kura and Amira.