TODAY |

'We're tangata whenua' – schoolgirl's message as Dunedin locals show solidarity with Ihumātao protestors

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Māori Issues

As a crowd gathered in Dunedin today to support the Ihumātao land protests in Auckland, a local student explained why the protests are so important to her.

About 200 demonstrators gathered in Dunedin this afternoon to support the Ihumātao protests happening in Auckland, briefly stopping traffic on State Highway 1.

A crowd gathered just after 12pm outside Otago Museum and included members of Otago University's Maori students' association, Te Roopu Maori and the Green Party, as well as members of the public, The Otago Daily Times reports. 

Some protestors stopped traffic momentarily blocking State Highway 1 at the intersection of Albany and Cumberland Sts for about 10 minutes before they left voluntarily.

Inspector Wil Black of Dunedin Police says the three-hour protest was peaceful and they are pleased with the behaviour of demonstrators.

"We will continue to liaise with organisers for any future similar protests to ensure the safety of all those involved," he said.

Queen's High School student, Arwen Brown-Davis, says the Dunedin event is important to show support and recognition to the Ihumātao protests.

"Though it might have happened a long time ago, we were colonised a long time ago. It think that colonisation hasn’t stopped, we are still in a colonial system. Māori are in the worst percentages for so many things," she says.

"We are tangata whenua but we can’t be tangata whenua without our land," she says.

"Every part of land that we get back is part of our life. It’s so important," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About a hundred demonstrators gathered in Dunedin today to support the Auckland protestors. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
The senior National politician said being an MP was “the most incredible privilege, but it's a hard job and it takes a lot out of you”.
John Armstrong's opinion: Little's recruitment of Amy Adams to rewrite abortion laws is smart politics
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Motuihe Island has crystal clear swimming, white sandy beaches, and a variety of native bush walks with the unique opportunity to see tuatara in the wild.

Rat trapped on pest-free Motuihe Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

Information sought about vehicle used in murder of Auckland man, shot in his own home
00:36
The senior National politician said being an MP was “the most incredible privilege, but it's a hard job and it takes a lot out of you”.

John Armstrong's opinion: Little's recruitment of Amy Adams to rewrite abortion laws is smart politics
"New residential land under development in Auckland, New Zealand. Shortages of housing in the city means new subdivisions are quickly filled. Shortage of housing is also leading to high house prices. This is Kensington Park north of Auckland. Modern infill compact housing."

Foreign house buyers drop from 1116 to 183 in a year