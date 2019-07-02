TODAY |

'We're surrounded by terrorists' - Should NZ change colonial names from street signs?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics

Parts of New Zealand are seeing pushes to remove the names of historical colonial leaders from towns and street names.

Street names around the country commemorate colonial officers, settlers on Māori land and volunteer militia.

In Southern Taranaki, Potanga Neilson of Ngai te Rangi says he is reminded daily of the assault on his iwi.

"As far as I’m concerned, we’re surrounded by terrorists, their names are memorialised on all of our towns and streets."

Close to where Mr Neilson lives, there is a Bryce Street, named after John Bryce who led the invasion of Parehaka of 1600 armed police into the settlement.

"When they robbed them, they robbed me and they robbed my mokopuna as well," he said.

Near Whanganui, Ruta Broughton of Ngati Maika spoke of an attack led by George Maxwell on unarmed Māori boys reportedly aged 10-12 in 1868, which led to the deaths of two and wounded others.

However, she said despite moves to change the name ‘Maxwell’, it had not yet happened.

Tauranga historian Buddy Mikaere of Ngati Pukenga, Ranginui said it is not “thought to be the proper thing to demonise those people” whose names sit on the street signs.

"I don’t," he said. 

"I know there’s a movement to try have this road, Cameron Road, have the road changed, but why would you do that? You can’t expunge your history."

Watch the full story in the video above. 

Q+A is on TVNZ1 Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Whena Owen has this report on the everyday place names that are a reminder of past injustices. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
3
Coco Gauff took down the 39-year-old five-time champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon
4
White supremacist leader's donation to Christchurch terrorist attack victims rejected
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:44
Victoria University's Jonathan Boston explained his view on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

Extending MP terms to four years would allow more 'thoughtful analysis', expert argues

Police divers join search for man missing from boat on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday
02:12

Drunk motorist who slammed Mercedes into Auckland taxi, killing young father, sent to prison

White supremacist leader's donation to Christchurch terrorist attack victims rejected