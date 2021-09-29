'We're still aiming to run this into the ground' - Hipkins on high case numbers

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have given a briefing on the vaccine rollout and current cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Bloomfield has confirmed there are 45 new community cases of Covid-19 today - all in Auckland.

Of these cases, 33 are known to be household or contacts of existing cases. All have been isolating at home or in quarantine during their infectious period, Bloomfield says.

He says many of Wednesday's cases were linked, and in some sense "they were expected".

Hipkins says the 45 new cases was a "sobering number". But because they were known cases, alert level decisions were made on many other factors.

"I would encourage people not to read too much into it. We're still aiming to run this into the ground."

Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a news conference. Source: Getty

Bloomfield says quite a proportion of the cases are among groups of people who are in transitional or emergency housing.

"Teams are working very hard with a range of agencies to support those people."

read more Self-isolation trial to happen in Auckland, Christchurch

Bloomfield says everyone in Auckland must stay within their bubbles and wear face masks.

He says the Ministry of Health was asking workers in construction, hospitality and retail, who were working in level 3, to get two tests at least five days apart over the next couple of weeks, whether they had symptoms or not.

"I would like to emphasise, this testing is voluntary," he said.

Hipkins says at midnight the requirement will come into force for all border workers and roles where they might come into contact with Covid-19 to be vaccinated.

read more Over 98% of border workers have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine - Hipkins

As at Wednesday morning, 98 per cent of active border workers have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 93 per cent are fully vaccinated, he says.

That includes 95 per cent of port workers.

"I do want to remind anyone who works at the border but has yet to be vaccinated that they now have 24 hours until midnight tomorrow night to get their first vaccination if they wish to continue to work at the border," Hipkins said.

Vaccine rollout update

A person receives a vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

Bloomfield says 80 per cent of the eligible population in Canterbury has now had its first dose of the vaccine. He says by Christmas most Cantabarians would be fully vaccinated.

"Keep up the good work Canterbury," Bloomfield said.

Yesterday, 44,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered.

Nationally, 78 per cent of the eligible population - 12 years and over - has had their first dose of the vaccine, Hipkins says.

Nearly half of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

Hipkins says 55 per cent of Māori have had their first dose, 29 per cent their second.

Amongst Pasifika, 71 per cent have had their first dose, 40 per cent their second.

"The 92 per cent of over 65s deserve a particular shout-out for getting their first dose, 82 per cent have had their second," Hipkins said.

For those aged between 40 and 64, now 82 per cent have had their first dose and 50 per cent their second.